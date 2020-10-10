Ex-Wizard Markieff Morris throws away Lakers' chance to clinch NBA Finals

Ex-Wizard Markieff Morris throws away chance to clinch Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Game 5 of the NBA Finals was one for the books, and a game the Miami Heat won 111-108 over the Los Angeles Lakers to extend the series and keep their championship hopes alive.

In the end, Jimmy Butler's 35-point triple-double was enough to hold off a 40-point, 13-rebound, 7-assist effort by LeBron James, but the game very easily could've been a Lakers win, as there were several lead changes in the end. So, why weren't the Lakers able to reclaim the lead?

After Butler sunk two clutch free throws to give Miami a one-point lead with 16.8 seconds remaining, James brought the ball up the court looking to put the Lakers back up as he had done only two possessions earlier. But once he drove into a crowd of Heat players, he kicked the ball out to a wide open Danny Green who clanked a three-pointer off the front of the rim. Former Wizards forward Markieff Morris grabbed the offensive rebound for the Lakers and looked to dump the ball under the rim to Anthony Davis for a go-ahead lay-up, but the pass was, well... see for yourself:

Morris' pass was well of the mark. Miami guard Tyler Herro knocked down two free throws to push the Heat's lead to three with just 2.2 seconds left, and without a timeout to advance the ball to half-court, the Lakers never got a good look to tie the game.

Instead of clinching an NBA Finals victory in their 'Black Mamba' jerseys honoring Kobe Bryant, the Lakers will have to take the floor again against a very gritty and determined Heat team. While LA will look to put the moment behind them and focus on finishing the Heat in six games, Twitter users are having fun with the moment, as they do.

That Markieff Morris pass pic.twitter.com/difxUQ9CRe — Fitz (@FitzGSN_) October 10, 2020

Markieff Morris throwing the ball out of bounds pic.twitter.com/DZqBXRV1CH — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) October 10, 2020