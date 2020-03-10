Ex-Wizard Marcin Gortat nearly signed with Lakers before they got Dwight Howard

Before the Los Angeles Lakers signed one former Wizards center, they almost signed another one.

Last summer, the Lakers brought in veteran Dwight Howard after his one season in Washington and that has worked out quite well for them. Howard has enjoyed a renaissance while playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

But that contract nearly went to Marcin Gortat, as Gortat explained on the 'Wizards Talk' podcast with NBC Sports Washington's Chris Miller.

"It's kind of funny because I was really competing with him for getting that job in Los Angeles. I had a phone call from management from the Los Angeles Lakers. We were talking back and forth. I think one thing that worked for him was he was in L.A. and he was able to show he was in great shape. I was back in Poland basically where I didn't anticipate the call," Gortat said.

Gortat, who started his career as Howard's backup in Orlando for several years, went on to say how he understands why the Lakers went with Howard and why Howard is probably a better fit with them in this era of NBA basketball.

"I'm happy for Dwight. At the end of the day, I'm happy that he's still in the league. Let's be honest, he's probably 10 times more athletic than I am but that's what teams need right now. They don't need a big man that's going to set a million screens and roll to the basket. They need a guy who can get 10 rebounds and probably get two or three blocks and he's capable of doing that right now," Gortat said.

Gortat recently announced his retirement from the NBA after 12 seasons. He explained to Miller the reasons why he called it a career, what he plans to do next and also his highly publicized relationship with John Wall. Listen to the full podcast here:

