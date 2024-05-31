Ex-Wisconsin star Michael Finley goes viral for casually stealing a beer from Luka Dončić after the Western Conference finals

Michael Finley had 168 steals during his superb four-year tenure at the University of Wisconsin and just shy of 1,000 more in his 16-year NBA playing career. And he's still got it.

In a moment that has gone viral after the Dallas Mavericks punched their ticket to the NBA finals, Finley — today the Mavericks' assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel — casually grabbed a beer out of the hands of a celebrating Luka Dončić while the Mavericks' young star was celebrating with his father, Saša.

Luka Doncic and his father, Sasa, after the Dallas Mavericks clinched a spot in the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/fbqhft2G6B — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) May 31, 2024

It's unclear if the move was absent-minded or done with intent, but it did get a humorous shrug out of Dončić in the video.

Former Wisconsin basketball star Michael Finley has his number retired during a ceremony at halftime Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Michigan 77-63.

Dončić scored 36 points in his team's 124-103 win over Minnesota in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Thursday, giving Dallas a 4-1 win in the series.

A longtime player and front-office member with the Mavericks organization, Finley also won the NBA championship with the Spurs in 2007. He's one of numerous Wisconsin connections on the two finals teams, including Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, formerly coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Finley averaged 18.7 points per game during his illustrious Wisconsin career. His number was retired by UW in 2022.

.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ex-UW star Michael Finley casually steals beer from Mavs' Luka Dončić