Ex-White Sox Jose Abreu logs first home run with Astros

The excitement on his face was palpable -- Jose Abreu's drought is no more.

Abreu, the longtime former Chicago White Sox first baseman, finally recorded his first home run of the season, simultaneously making it his first as a Houston Astro.

The score came in the top of the eighth inning on the road against the Oakland Athletics. Holding a 6-1 lead with one out, nobody on and a 1-1 count, Abreu sent Sam Long's 85 mph pitch to left field that just went over the wall.

Abreu sped around the bases like it was his first ever home run, but it was completely understandable with how long his drought in 2023 lasted.

After leaving Chicago following a nine-year stint that involved 243 career homers -- an average of 27 per season -- the 36-year-old joined Houston on a three-year, $58.5 million deal this past offseason.

But it took him 50 games and 192 at-bats to launch a homer. Prior to his first against the A's on Sunday, Abreu had logged 41 hits and 18 RBIs. With one home run now penciled in for 2023, he'll hope that figure will rise as the season progresses.