Ex West Ham United Striker Insists On Staying At Inter Milan Next Season

Striker Marko Arnautovic has no intention of leaving Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper also anticipate that the Nerazzurri could bring back a youth team player to bolster their attacking ranks for next season.

One thing that is clear is that Inter will go into next season with Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram, and Mehdi Taremin as attacking option.

Then, the Nerazzurri will certainly look to offload Joaquin Correa.

One player whose status at Inter has looked a bit up in the air, however, is Arnautovic.

The Austrian just joined the Nerazzurri last summer. However, there are rumours that he could already be on his way out this summer.

Fiorentina reportedly see Arnautovic as a target. There is also interest from the Turkish and Saudi leagues.

However, the player himself hasn’t given any indication that he wants to leave.

Should Arnautovic leave, then it would open the door for other plans in the transfer market this summer for Inter.

The Nerazzurri would certainly sign a new forward if the 35-year-old is on his way.

But the plan would not be to sign a player with a similar profile to Arnautovic. Rather, Inter would be keen to sign Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson.

But if Arnautovic does stay, then a big money move for a player like Gudmundsson would be less likely.

Tuttosport report that Inter’s plan would be to bring back a youth team player to be their fifth striker to bolster the depth next season if Arnautovic stays.

One possibility in that respect would be Valentin Carboni. Another would be Gaetano Oristanio, should Cagliari not sign him on a permanent basis.

Alternatively, Tuttosport report, Inter could bring Federico Bonazzoli back. Bonazzoli is a Nerazzurri youth team graduate, and is back at Salernitana after the end of his loan to Hellas Verona.