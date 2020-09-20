Ex-Washington tight end Jordan Reed scores first TD since 2018

Jordan Reed scores first NFL touchdown in almost two years originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former Washington Football tight end Jordan Reed hasn't seen the field in a long time.

Now with Kyle Shannahan in San Francisco, Reed scored his first touchdown since Nov. 18, 2018 against the Texans. Yes, the same game Alex Smith suffered that gruesome leg injury.

Reed's career in Washington was always limited by injuries, most notably concussions, and a lot of people thought he'd end up retiring.

Now back and healthy, there's no question everyone's rooting for him to have a healthy productive year, even if it's no longer in Washington.

He wasn't done, either. Reed followed his 18-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at 10:01 of the second quarter with another one from four yards out with 11 seconds left in the half to put San Francisco ahead 21-3 on the New York Jets.

The reunion with Shanahan is already paying dividends for Reed. Two touchdowns, one half. Just like the old days.