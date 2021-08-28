Ex-Washington LB Ryan Anderson suspended six games for violating substances abuse policy

Ex-Washington LB Ryan Anderson suspended six games originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former Washington Football Team linebacker Ryan Anderson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2021 NFL season for violating the NFL Policy and Program on Performance Enhancing Substances, the New York Giants announced.

Anderson, who signed with the Giants as a free agent this offseason, will be suspended without pay but is eligible to participate in New York's preseason finale on Sunday.

The 27-year-old will be eligible to return to New York on Monday, Oct. 18, following the Giants' Week 6 game against the Rams.

In four seasons with Washington, Anderson totaled 86 tackles, six sacks, 15 quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss. Originally a second-round pick by Washington in 2017, Anderson largely played a reserve role as both a pass rusher and outside linebacker.