Ex-Warriors star Andre Iguodala sells Lafayette mansion for $3.65M

Iguodala officially sells Lafayette mansion for $3.65M originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has sold his Lafayette mansion for $3.65 million. That was slightly under the original asking price of $3.989 million.

The 5,716 square-foot mansion includes five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. It was built in 2004 and includes a pool, spa, spiral staircase and, of course, a basketball court.

Julie Ann Poppi with Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty represented the seller. Dana Green with Compass represented the buyer, per Realtor.com.

Iguodala won three championships with Golden State and was part of the team's five straight trips to the NBA Finals from 2015-2019, including winning Finals MVP in 2015. He was traded after the 2019 season.

Iguodala now plays for the Miami Heat, who start their Eastern Conference Finals series Tuesday against the Boston Celtics.

Check out the link below for photos of Iguodala's former mansion (originally published on July 17 when he first listed it).