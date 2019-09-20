This doesn't look like the walk of a man who suffered a torn Achilles tendon just 12 weeks ago.

Former Warriors star Kevin Durant was seen climbing into a van in New York City on Thursday, and he was showing no signs of trauma from his season-ending Achilles tear suffered in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Durant moved on from Golden State and signed with the Brooklyn Nets in July, and the 30-year-old appears to be enjoying his new city. He recently was seen in a Nets uniform for the first time since joining the team, although he is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season while he recovers from his Achilles tear.

The good news for KD is at least the rehabilitation process appears to be proceeding smoothly.

Ex-Warriors' Kevin Durant not limping three months after Achilles surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area