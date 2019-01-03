How ex-Warriors guard Patrick McCaw did in his Cavaliers debut vs. Heat originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Patrick McCaw's Cleveland Cavaliers career is off to an inauspicious start.

The ex-Warriors guard scored two points (on 1-of-2 shooting), adding a steal and an assist in just over 18 minutes of action Wednesday night in a 25-point loss to the Miami Heat. Still, those minutes were McCaw's first since he played three minutes in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in June.

That game was only McCaw's sixth after he suffered a scary back injury in April, and he was largely limited to mop-up duty once he returned. Cavaliers coach Larry Drew said he noticed some understandable rust in McCaw's first game back.

Coach Larry Drew assesses Patrick McCaw's first game as a Cavalier. pic.twitter.com/dgk7jiMWCo — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) January 3, 2019

"For his first game, I thought he did well," Drew told reporters in Cleveland. "I can see him out there running around [and] doing more thinking than allowing his natural basketball instincts to take over. But, for it being his first game and him having just [one full day] of practice where a lot was thrown at him, I thought he responded well. ... But it's going to take a little time before he gets really acclimated to where he's playing consistent minutes and he really gets his legs under him."

McCaw signed an offer sheet with the Cavaliers on Dec. 28, and the Warriors opted not to match. He practiced with his new teammates for the first time on Monday, and told reporters he "wanted a new opportunity to move on" from the Warriors.

Going from the title favorite to the team with the NBA's worst record (as of this writing) perplexed plenty of people, but McCaw reiterated Wednesday he thinks Cleveland is the right spot for him.

New Cavalier Patrick McCaw eager to be part of rebuilding the team. pic.twitter.com/VwicusJBkk — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) January 3, 2019

"This is a new opportunity, and I'm excited to be a part of this and the rebuilding stage," McCaw said.

On his feet, McCaw opted for the signature shoe of a former Cavalier: Kyrie Irving.

Patrick McCaw making his Cavs debut in the Kyrie 4. pic.twitter.com/Vam9JcSRfo — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) January 3, 2019

Wearing ex-teammate Kevin Durant's kicks would have been just a bit more awkward.