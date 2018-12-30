Ex-Warriors guard Nick Young waived by Nuggets after four games
It's the end of an era in the Mile High City.
The Nuggets waived shooting guard Nick Young on Sunday, the team announced. He lasted only four games in Denver.
Young's short-lived Nuggets career started off hot. He nailed his first shot and sunk two of the three attempts he took from beyond the arc.
But the former Warriors guard only scored three more points with the Nuggets and he hasn't entered a game since Dec. 22.
Young played 80 games last season for Golden State where he averaged a career-low 7.3 points per game.