Ex-Warriors exec Jerry West explains why Clippers are best organization

Jerry West joined the Warriors as an Executive Board member in May 2011, and his time with the franchise came to an end after the Dubs won the title in June 2017.

He immediately joined the Clippers' front office, and during his introductory press conference in LA he said he did not want to leave Golden State and that he thought he would never work anywhere else again.

The Hall of Famer was a guest on The Dan Patrick Show on Monday, and made some interesting comments:

"One of the things I enjoy about being here -- and obviously this is gonna be my final stop in my basketball life -- is [Clippers owner] Steve Ballmer has really put together an unbelievably terrific organization. He has spared no expense.

"It's a really fun place to be. It's not ego-driven at all. He's got an awful lot of basketball people over there and I'm just happy to be such a small part of it.

"He's willing to spend on players, he's willing to spend on personnel within the front office. I've never been around any organization that's better than this one that's for sure."

Wow. Strong words from The Logo.

Shortly after West -- who reportedly is making between $4 and $5 million annually -- joined the Clippers, The Athletic's Sam Amick (who was with USA Today Sports at the time) said the following on The Ringer NBA Show Podcast:

"They didn't want to pay him as much as the Clippers did. It got a little messy at the end. They all tried to keep it under wraps a little bit. Jerry's been a little bit outspoken.

"This Warriors thing -- that was a painful ending ... he wanted to be back with the Warriors. I was definitely told that he was extremely disappointed with how that ended."

You can do the math.

Finally, West doesn't want any credit for the Clippers landing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

"Oh no. Not at all. I should get very little at all," he said. "I've gotten far too much credit in my life ... I just had a voice. Our front office is really terrific.

"They were really on top of this thing the whole way."

