Ex-Warriors center Ognjen Kuzmic reportedly in coma after car accident

Former Warriors big man Ognjen Kuzmic reportedly got into a serious car accident on Sunday morning and reportedly remains in a coma.

As Eurohoops.net wrote on Monday:

The good news is that following the first 24 hours from the car crash in which Kuzmic got injured the first signs are "encouraging."

Kuzmic's condition was reviewed in detail by the medical team Monday (15/7) morning. An x-ray scan on Kuzmic's head showed that there aren't any additional complications in the head injuries the player sustained in the accident. His lung function has also been gradually restored.

Golden State selected Kuzmic with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

He appeared in 37 games with the Dubs over two seasons and was a member of the 2015 championship team.

Klay Thompson took to Instagram on Monday afternoon to wish his former teammate well.

Klay Thompson offers his thoughts to former Warriors big man Ognjen Kuzmic, who is in a coma after getting into a car accident pic.twitter.com/ltO2GVP0yX — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) July 15, 2019

Kuzmic turned 29 years old in May.

