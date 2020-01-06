Ex-Warriors big man JaVale McGee drug tested after blocking six shots

Former Warriors big man JaVale McGee had himself quite the Sunday night.

The 31-year-old racked up nine points, six blocks and three rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers' 106-99 win over the Detroit Pistons.

He also did this:

Let ya shooters shoot! pic.twitter.com/lGmek1Nf9N — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) January 6, 2020

He's now 2-for-2 from deep on the season.

But let's focus on those six blocks for a second:

6 blocks in 20 mins and i get a drugtest after the game... CRAZY — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) January 6, 2020

As his "NBA Salary Cap FAQ," Larry Coon writes:

The NBA conducts random testing of its players, and provides both treatment programs and penalties for players who test positive for prohibited substances ... Players can be subjected to random testing up to four times during a season (two times for HGH) and up to two times during an offseason (one time for HGH; offseason testing is conducted for SPEDs, HGH and diuretics only).

Hilarious, right?

JaVale is averaging 6.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in just 16.6 minutes per game this season. He is shooting just under 63 percent from the field and has started all 36 games.

The Warriors face JaVale and the Lakers three more times this season -- Feb. 8 and Feb. 27 at Chase Center, and April 9 at Staples Center.

