Ex-Warrior Nico Mannion fully recovered from severe intestinal infection

Former Golden State Warriors guard Nico Mannion has reportedly made a full recovery from a severe intestinal infection contracted overseas, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Mannion first started experiencing the health issue with the Italian national team during the Tokyo Olympics. An exact cause of the infection is not known but he appeared to have lost a substantial amount of weight because of it.

The 20-year-old signed over the summer with Virtus Bologna in Italy after spending last season with the Warriors. He has not yet been able to play because of the infection but has regained 17 of the pounds that he lost and has started individual training.

No, it’s not Photoshop. It’s Nico Mannion a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/ElLHfac2vW — Marco Pagliariccio (@loupaya) September 6, 2021

Mannion appears to be on the mend from the infection after making a full recovery under the care of specialists at Sant’Orsola Hospital in Bologna. He will likely continue to train in order to regain his strength before returning to the court.

He helped Italy advance to the semifinals of the Olympics after averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds in four games. He was one of the youngest players to ever play for the Italian national team and emerged as a key contributor during their run in Tokyo.

Prior to joining Italy, Mannion averaged 4.1 points, 2.3 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 30 games with the Warriors last season. He also played nine games in the NBA G League with Santa Cruz.

