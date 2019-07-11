Ex-Warrior Nick Young admits Kevin Durant would let media get to him

In July 2017, the Warriors signed Nick Young to a one-year contract worth just under $5.2 million.

In 80 regular season games, he averaged 7.3 points and shot 37.7 percent from beyond the arc.

On Wednesday night, Swaggy P was a guest on 95.7 The Game and had the following exchange with Damon Bruce:

Bruce: "Did you get to know Kevin Durant well when he was here? What did you think of Kevin Durant? Was he easy to hang out with? Light-hearted guy or did he carry like a cloud over him at times?"

Young: "Ah nah. KD's cool. You know, we came in together. We was the same draft and everything. So I've known him for a while. But he could get a little, get a little timid a little bit with the media, you know? He could let them get to him, get a little soft sometimes. But still, KD's one of the best players ever."

Young didn't tell us anything we didn't already know, but it's still interesting to hear one of KD's former teammates acknowledge the media component.

And yes, the two-time NBA Finals MVP is one of the best to ever take the court.

Lastly, Young definitely hasn't gotten over what happened between himself and new Warriors guard D'Angelo Russell in March 2016 when they were teammates on the Lakers.

"Can't be cool," he said. "There's no coming back from that."

Well OK then.

