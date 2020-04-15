Kevin Durant left the Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets in free agency last summer, and one of his last ties to the Bay Area is being cut.

Durant lived in a 9,084 square-foot Oakland Hills mansion during his three seasons with Golden State, and the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has been listed for $5,999,988 by Compass' Andrea Gordon. The San Jose Mercury News first reported that Durant's home is up for sale.

The home features views of nearly all of the Bay Area. It includes a three-car garage, floor-to-ceiling windows, a private home theater and a basketball halfcourt.

Ex-Warrior Kevin Durant's former Oakland Hills mansion listed for $6M originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area