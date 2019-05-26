Ex-Warrior David West laughs at Nick Young's tweet about Patrick McCaw
Shortly after the Toronto Raptors punched their ticket to the NBA Finals on Saturday night, Patrick McCaw took to Twitter:
SAY WHAT YOU WANT 3 STRAIGHT NBA FINALS APPEARANCES?! I CAN'T MAKE THIS UP ... MY FAITH GOT ME HERE, NOTHING BUT GOD!!! 🙏🏽 ZERO WORRIES ZERO DOUBTS 💯
— Patrick McCaw (@PMcCaw0) May 26, 2019
Some Warriors fans out there might be saying themselves: "Wait. Patrick McCaw is on the Raptors?!"
Former Golden State guard Nick Young didn't forget this fact because he actually posted a tweet about 35 minutes before McCaw:
Welcome back pat 👀
— Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) May 26, 2019
This was very amusing to former Dubs big man David West:
U crazy LOL
— David West (@D_West30) May 26, 2019
In case you forgot -- the Warriors paid the Milwaukee Bucks $2.4 million for the rights to McCaw in the 2016 NBA Draft.
After two seasons with Golden State, he decided he didn't want to play for the franchise anymore. And as a restricted free agent, he was able to force his way out when the Dubs didn't match the offer sheet he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in early January:
I suppose it's possible that Patrick McCaw asked the Cavs to inflate the original non-guarantee to $3 million just so the Warriors wouldn't match, and he knew Cleveland would waive him before the $3 million became guaranteed. He just wanted to be an unrestricted free agent... https://t.co/nfE32ljYZB
— Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 6, 2019
McCaw ended up signing with the Raptors and appeared in 26 games. The 23-year old hasn't been able to carve out much of a role and is currently not in Toronto's rotation.
In the Eastern Conference playoffs, Pat McCaw scored a total of 2 points in 36 minutes. It would be wild if he all of a sudden is thrust into a bigger role against his former team https://t.co/3fg1xaC48e
— Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 26, 2019
It will be interesting to see what kind of reception McCaw gets when the NBA Finals shift to Oracle Arena for Games 3 and 4.