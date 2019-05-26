Ex-Warrior David West laughs at Nick Young's tweet about Patrick McCaw

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Shortly after the Toronto Raptors punched their ticket to the NBA Finals on Saturday night, Patrick McCaw took to Twitter:

Some Warriors fans out there might be saying themselves: "Wait. Patrick McCaw is on the Raptors?!"

Former Golden State guard Nick Young didn't forget this fact because he actually posted a tweet about 35 minutes before McCaw:

This was very amusing to former Dubs big man David West:

In case you forgot -- the Warriors paid the Milwaukee Bucks $2.4 million for the rights to McCaw in the 2016 NBA Draft.

After two seasons with Golden State, he decided he didn't want to play for the franchise anymore. And as a restricted free agent, he was able to force his way out when the Dubs didn't match the offer sheet he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in early January:

McCaw ended up signing with the Raptors and appeared in 26 games. The 23-year old hasn't been able to carve out much of a role and is currently not in Toronto's rotation.

It will be interesting to see what kind of reception McCaw gets when the NBA Finals shift to Oracle Arena for Games 3 and 4.

