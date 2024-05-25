Ex-Wales boss Coleman lands AEL Limassol job

Chris Coleman won 32 caps for Wales [Getty Images]

Former Wales boss Chris Coleman has been appointed as head coach of Cypriot side AEL Limassol.

Coleman - who led his country to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 - has been without a job since leaving Greek club Atromitos in October.

He held talks with Republic of Ireland in February, but has now been appointed as AEL Limassol's new boss.

The club finished ninth in the Cypriot First Division last season and parted company with former Cyprus international Alexandros Garpozis as boss last week.

Welshman Coleman started his managerial career with Fulham and also had spells with Real Sociedad, Coventry City, Larissa, Sunderland and Hebei China Fortune.

The 53-year-old recently took charge of a Wales side against England in Swansea in aid of Joseph's Smile and The Bradley Lowery Foundation.