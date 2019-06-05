Ex-Villanova guard Quinerly headed to Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly will continue his college basketball career a long way from where he started.

On Sunday, Quinerly announced that he has committed to play his final threes seasons at Alabama after transferring out of Villanova following his freshman campaign.

“Jahvon is a dynamic guard that plays best in the open floor. He’s a perfect fit with the way we play,” Oats said in a statement. “He’s a playmaker that makes plays for both himself and his teammates. He makes everyone around him better. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know him and his family throughout this recruiting process. He comes from a great, close-knit family and is the type of high-character individual we’re looking to bring into our program here.”

Quinerly averaged just 3.2 points and 0.9 assists while shooting all of 33.7 percent from the floor for the Wildcats in his one season. He played in just 25 of Villanova’s 36 games and was beaten out by Collin Gillespie for a starting spot on Jay Wright’s roster.

Quinerly’s career has been a roller coaster despite the fact that he is just a year removed from the high school ranks. He initially committed to Arizona, but the former five-star McDonald’s All-American decommitted after Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson, the coach that recruited him to Tucson, was arrested during the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.