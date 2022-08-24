Ex-Vikings GM regrets cutting Raiders PK Daniel Carlson more than any other player

As the NFL preseason nears its close, general managers across the league have some tough decisions ahead of them. Soon, robust rosters will be cut from 80 players to 53.

Since it’s that time of year, former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman reflected on how difficult those decisions can be. But the cut he regrets the most happened during the regular season, and it benefitted the Raiders in a significant way.

Spielman cut placekicker Daniel Carlson in 2018, just two games into Carlson’s rookie season. Las Vegas signed Carlson soon after that, and he’s been one of the best kickers in the NFL since. He lead the league in field goals made in 2021, earning a second-team All-Pro nod along the way.

Former #Vikings GM Rick Spielman says the player he regrets cutting the most in his career is Daniel Carlson 👀 pic.twitter.com/gBOGfVTYQL — Adam Patrick (@Str8_Cash_Homey) August 23, 2022

At the end of his video, Spielman says that Carlson could become one of the greatest kickers in NFL history. I mean, ouch. You can tell the regret runs deep.

And it’s easy to see why. The Vikings drafted Carlson in the fifth round but gave up on him far too quickly. Spielman can also blame the Vikings’ obsession with beating the Packers, as Carlson’s three missed field goals in Lambeau Field aided his knee-jerk reaction.

In Las Vegas, Carlson has never missed a field goal at Allegiant Stadium, and he tied for the league lead in points scored last year. In total, he made 40 of his 43 attempts in 2021.

Plus, he’s clutch. Carlson made five game-winning field goals a season ago, and he hit all five of his attempts — including the game-winner — in the Raiders’ classic win against the Chargers to close the regular season.

So it’s no wonder Spielman regrets his decision. Vikings fans surely do as well. Judging personnel in the NFL is an inexact science, but the story of how Carlson became a Raider is one all NFL general managers should be familiar with, especially with roster cuts on the horizon.

