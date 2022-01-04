Ex-Viking Kyle Sloter earns $51K for being inactive against Packers

Nice work if you can find it.

Kirk Cousins was out due to COVID-19 so the Minnesota Vikings had to rummage through discarded quarterbacks because they weren’t certain if Sean Mannion would be able to play against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17.

That would have left the Vikings with only rookie Kellen Mond, so they went out and signed Kyle Sloter.

Mannion, as it turns out, was good to go, so after six days of being on the active roster, Sloter was inactive for Sunday’s NFC North clash.

And a day later, he was gone, waived.

But don’t shed any tears for Sloter. For his efforts, he earned a game check worth $51,111.