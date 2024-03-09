Ex-Vanderbilt QB who threw 17 passes claims Italian mob offered cash to fix SEC football games

Mo Hasan had 17 career pass attempts and never made a start, but the former Vanderbilt quarterback said the Italian mob knew enough about him to offer $300,000 to fix college football games when he was with the Commodores.

Hasan, a backup quarterback at Vanderbilt in 2018 and 2019, made the wild claim on an episode of the Momentum Podcast, which he hosts. He said he was at Jason Aldean's Kitchen and Rooftop Bar on Broadway in Nashville when he was approached by a mobster who said other SEC players had been offered between $250,000 and $300,000 to fix games. Hasan said Alabama was one of the schools involved.

"He said, 'We regularly talk to guys at your position about fixing games,' " Hasan said in a Feb. 29 clip of the episode posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "He named guys in the SEC, who I don't want to say their names because they're in the NFL right now ... but University of Alabama, I'll tell you that. He said, 'Almost every game in the SEC is rigged.' "

A spokesperson for the Vanderbilt football program declined to comment on Hasan's accusation. An SEC spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Hasan played at Vanderbilt for two seasons in 2018-19 after playing at Syracuse and Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College. He appeared in seven games and went 11-for-17 for 158 yards and one touchdown before transferring to Southern Cal. He was with the Trojans from 2020-22, but did not see action due to injury.

Hasan doubled down on his story after his claims made the rounds, including a mocking rebuke from ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy. "It's hard to rig games from the bench, so I've been told," McElroy said Friday on the "McElroy & Cubelic In The Morning" podcast.

The Commodores finished 6-7 in 2018 and 3-9 in 2019.

"For those of you in my mentions saying the mob doesn’t need to pay off Vandy because we’ve lost a lot − you must not be familiar with prop bets lol," Hasan said.

In 2023, Alabama baseball fired coach Brad Bohannon due to his involvement in a gambling scheme that was identified when a bettor told sportsbook employees that Bohannon had provided him with insider information. There is no evidence that any Crimson Tide players were involved in fixing games.

Basketball games involving Temple and Loyola Maryland were flagged for suspicious betting activity, according to reports from Sports Illustrated.

