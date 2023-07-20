Ex-USC receiver Jordan Addison, known for on-field speed, cited for driving 140 mph

Former USC receiver Jordan Addison runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine in March. Now a member of the Minnesota Vikings, he was cited Thursday by the Minnesota State Patrol after driving 140 mph in a 55-mph zone. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Minnesota Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison was issued a citation Thursday morning for speeding and reckless driving after being caught driving 140 mph in a 55-mph zone.

Addison, 21, a former Pittsburgh and USC standout, was stopped by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper while driving a Lamborghini Urus on Interstate 94 near Dale Street in St. Paul just after 3 a.m.

According to the state patrol, the investigation remains open.

The Vikings, who selected Addison at No. 23 overall during the NFL draft in April, said in a statement that they are aware of the incident and are gathering additional information. Rookies are scheduled to report to training camp Sunday.

Addison has been known for his foot speed during his football career. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.49 seconds during the NFL scouting combine in March.

“As a kid, when you’re fast, that’s how you get the females,” he said last fall. “You beat somebody in a race.”

Addison spent his first two college years at Pitt. As a sophomore, he caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns from current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, earning All-American honors as well as the Biletnikoff Award, given to the country’s most outstanding receiver.

After entering the transfer portal before his junior season, Addison made the move to USC to join former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams, as well as a number of other transplants. Catching passes from Williams, the eventual Heisman Trophy winner, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver had 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.

