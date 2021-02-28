Ex-UFC title challenger John Moraga suffers boxing TKO loss on Canelo-Yildirim card

Danny Segura
1 min read
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – John Moraga isn’t finding any luck in boxing.

Moraga, a former UFC flyweight title challenger, suffered a second-round TKO loss to 21-year-old prospect Marc Castro on Saturday’s Canelo-Yildirim card at Hard Rock Stadium. The result put Moraga at 1-3 as a professional boxer.

Moraga, 36, was dropped seven seconds into the bout and then out-boxed for the majority of Rounds 1 and 2. In the second, Moraga had moments landing a few solid shots, but he was dropped twice by Castro, forcing the referee to stop the fight.

Moraga made his name in MMA, having competed in the UFC from 2012 to 2018. His last MMA fight was in August 2018 when he fell short to current UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo by TKO.

During his UFC run, Moraga went 8-6. He picked up notable victories over Wilson Reis, Justin Scoggins and Dustin Ortiz. Moraga fought for the UFC flyweight title in 2013, losing to then-champion Demetrious Johnson by armbar submission.

Below are highlights of Moraga’s TKO loss to Castro (via Twitter):

