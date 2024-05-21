Ex-UFC fighter Geane Herrera killed in motorcycle crash: reports

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former UFC fighter Geane “La Pulga” Herrera died over the weekend after crashing his motorcycle on the Gandy Bridge, according to reports.

Born in Duarte, California, Herrera rose to fame as a professional mixed martial artist in the Flyweight division, fighting both for the UFC and the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 26: Geane Herrera poses on the scale during the UFC weigh-in at Rod Laver Arena on November 26, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The BKFC announced Herrera’s death Monday on Instagram. According to MMA Fighting, he died in a motorcycle crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee and hit a concrete barrier on the bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg. The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash.

TMZ identified Herrera as the motorcyclist who died.

According to a GoFundMe for the former fighter’s family, Herrera is survived by “his 16-year-old son, his 3-month pregnant girlfriend, mother, father, sisters, a brother and a family that loves him and will deeply miss him.”

“Geane was full of life, always trying to live life to the fullest, he was a dedicated athlete with big dreams of making a difference and leaving his print in this world,” the fundraiser said. “He was such a happy go lucky person that left a mark in everyone that came into his life.”

“Had the pleasure of sharing the octagon with him in 2015,” UFC veteran Roy Borg wrote on Instagram. “He was a good guy, my prayers are with him and his family during this tough time.”

A celebration of life is set for Wednesday at the Boza & Roel Funeral Home in Tampa.

