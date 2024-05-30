Ex-UFC champ Sean Strickland not interested in ‘f*cking trash’ bare-knuckle boxing after MMA career
JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Don’t expect Sean Strickland to pursue bare-knuckle boxing after MMA.
Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC) takes on Paulo Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 302 (pay-per-view/ESPN2/ESPN+) co-headliner at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Strickland still has a few years left in the octagon, but when asked if he has an exit plan, the former UFC middleweight champion said he won’t consider bare-knuckle boxing like many other fighters have.
“I guess it’s when the money stops, man,” Strickland told reporters, including MMA Junkie at Wednesday’s UFC 302 media day. “I don’t want to go f*cking be one of those a**holes who go and fight bare-knuckle. I guess if they paid me enough I’d do it. I mean, how much you got to pay to go fight a man without gloves on? Nothing they would pay me (would be enough).
“Bare-knuckle, you want to talk about f*cking crooks, dude. They’re paying their guys sh*t. Bare-knuckle is one of those organizations where, like you hear these numbers, it’s all bullsh*t. If you look at the lowest-rung of the guys, they’re breaking their hands, breaking their orbitals, and they’re making a couple thousand bucks. Bare-knuckle is f*cking trash.”
Strickland may not be willing to go down the bare-knuckle boxing route after his MMA career, but many former UFC fighters have – including the likes of Mike Perry, Jimmie Rivera, John Dodson, Chad Mendes, and Eddie Alvarez.
arnold-adams-bare-knuckle-fc
Arnold Adams at BKFC 1. (USA TODAY Sports)
artem-lobov-jason-knight-bkfc-5
artem-lobov-bkfc-5
artem-lobov-jason-knight-bkfc-5-reaction
bkfc6_paulie_malignaggi_vs_artem_lobov_6
jarod-grant-travis-thompson-bkfc-18-14
jarod-grant-travis-thompson-bkfc-18-12
julian-lane-jake-bostwick-bkfc-18-17
julian-lane-jake-bostwick-bkfc-18-19
julian-lane-jake-bostwick-bkfc-18-20
thiago-alves-ulysses-diaz-bkfc-18-2
thiago-alves-ulysses-diaz-bkfc-18-7
thiago-alves-ulysses-diaz-bkfc-18-9
thiago-alves-ulysses-diaz-bkfc-18-15
thiago-alves-ulysses-diaz-bkfc-18-16
joey-beltran-sam-shewmaker-bkfc-18-5
jade-masson-wong-crystal-pittman-bkfc-20-7
Crystal Pittman BKFC
charisa-sigala-jessica-link-bkfc-wichita-3
Martin Brown vs. Bobby Taylor BKFC Fight Night: Tampa
BKFN from Tampa, FL
Taylor Starling vs. Hannah Guy BKFC Fight Night: Tampa
BKFN from Tampa, FL
BKFC Jackson, Chris Sarro
Share this
BKFC Jackson, Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger 4
BKFC Jackson, Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger 2
BKFC Jackson, Bloody Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger
BKFC Jackson, Jocelyn Jones Lybarger on stool
Mike-Perry-vs-Julian-Lane-BKFC-KnuckleMania-2
Mike-Perry-vs-Julian-Lane-BKFC-KnuckleMania-2
Christine-Vicens-vs-Jade-Masson-Wong-BKFC-KnuckleMania-2
Christine-Vicens-vs-Jade-Masson-Wong-BKFC-KnuckleMania-2
BKFC Fight Night 2 Charisa Sigala vs. Angela Danzig 4
BKFC Fight Night 2 Jeremiah Riggs vs. Connor Tierney 3
BKFC Fight Night 2 Jeremiah Riggs vs. Connor Tierney 4
BKFC Fight Night 2 Jeremiah Riggs vs. Connor Tierney 5
BKFC Fight Night 2 Jeremiah Riggs vs. Connor Tierney 2
BKFC Fight Night 2 Jeremiah Riggs vs. Connor Tierney
BKFC Fight Night New York 2 Connor Tierney vs. Jeremiah Riggs 3
Josh Krejci vs TJ Benson BKFC Fight Night Omaha 08
Ryan Braun vs Jett Jones BKFC Fight Night Omaha 04
Stanislav Grosu vs. Brad Kelly BKFC Fight Night Jackson 2
Stanislav Grosu vs. Brad Kelly BKFC Fight Night Jackson 2
Stanislav Grosu vs. Brad Kelly BKFC Fight Night Jackson 2
mike-perry-bkfc-london-3
BKFC Thailand 3 MALINDA AMARASINGHE VS SADUDEE SRIMUEANG
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
Bareknuckle Fighting Championship
Bareknuckle Fighting Championship
melanie-shah-mathilda-wilson-bkfc-newcastle-4
mick-terrill-steve-banks-bkfc-newcastle-1
Bareknuckle Fighting Championship
Bareknuckle Fighting Championship
Bareknuckle Fighting Championship
Bareknuckle Fighting Championship
luis-palomino-tom-shoaff-bkfc-34-16
Bareknuckle Fighting Championship
Bareknuckle Fighting Championship
luis-palomino-tom-shoaff-bkfc-34-19
luis-palomino-tom-shoaff-bkfc-34-20
Keith Richardson def. Justin Scoggins
BKFC 35
Keith Richardson def. Justin Scoggins BKFC 35 03
Austin Trout def. Diego Sanchez | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Austin Trout def. Diego Sanchez | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Austin Trout def. Diego Sanchez | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Austin Trout def. Diego Sanchez | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Austin Trout def. Diego Sanchez | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Austin Trout def. Diego Sanchez | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Austin Trout def. Diego Sanchez | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Austin Trout def. Diego Sanchez | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Derek Perez def. Anthony Sanchez | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Derek Perez def. Anthony Sanchez | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Derek Perez def. Anthony Sanchez | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Derek Perez def. Anthony Sanchez | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Kevin Croom def. Chevvy Bridges | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Kevin Croom def. Chevvy Bridges | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Kevin Croom def. Chevvy Bridges | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Kevin Croom def. Chevvy Bridges | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Josh Watson def. Greg Hardy | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Josh Watson def. Greg Hardy | BKFC Knucklemania 3
Jimmy Millar def. Kyle Cassidy | BKFC 37
Jimmy Millar def. Kyle Cassidy | BKFC 37
Bareknuckle Fighting Championship
Khortni Kamyron vs. Gabrielle Roman BKFC
Bareknuckle Fighting Championship
Mike Alvarado, BKFC 41
Tommy Strydom def. Josh Krejci BKFC 43
Tommy Strydom def. Josh Krejci BKFC 43
Tyler Goodjohn vs. Tony Soto BKFC 43
Leo Bercier def. Will Sears BKFC 44
Bareknuckle Fighting Championship
Ryan Ibsen def. Dakota Highpine BKFC 44
Bareknuckle Fighting Championship
Ryan Ibsen def. Dakota Highpine BKFC 44
Bareknuckle Fighting Championship
James Dennis def. Rene Rodriguez BKFC 45
James Dennis def. Rene Rodriguez BKFC 45
Rico Franco vs. Kaleb Harris, BKFC 46 8
Rico Franco vs. Kaleb Harris, BKFC 46 9
Joshua Moreno def. Jeremy Sauceda BKFC 48
Melanie Shah def. Sydney Smith BKFC 48
Melanie Shah def. Sydney Smith BKFC 48
Melanie Shah def. Sydney Smith BKFC 48
Melanie Shah def. Sydney Smith BKFC 48
Melanie Shah def. Sydney Smith BKFC 48
Andrew Angelcor def. Brett Hudson BKFC 50
Andrew Angelcor def. Brett Hudson BKFC 50
Andrew Angelcor def. Brett Hudson BKFC 50
Andrew Angelcor def. Brett Hudson BKFC 50
BKFC 51 Dustin Pague vs. Brett Fields NV-0330
BKFC 51 Dustin Pague vs. Brett Fields NV-0323
Tony Soto def. Kevin Croom at BKFC 52
Tony Soto def. Kevin Croom at BKFC 52
Tony Soto def. Kevin Croom at BKFC 52
Tony Soto def. Kevin Croom at BKFC 52
Tony Soto def. Kevin Croom at BKFC 52
Tony Soto def. Kevin Croom at BKFC 52
Justin Street def. Anthony Sanchez BKFC 59
Justin Street def. Anthony Sanchez BKFC 59
Justin Street def. Anthony Sanchez BKFC 59
Justin Street def. Anthony Sanchez BKFC 59
Justin Street def. Anthony Sanchez BKFC 59
Justin Street def. Anthony Sanchez BKFC 59
Natalie Gage def. Sarah Click, BKFC 61 40
Natalie Gage def. Sarah Click, BKFC 61 41
Natalie Gage def. Sarah Click, BKFC 61 48
