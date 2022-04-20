Ex-UConn star Christyn Williams suffers season-ending knee injury

Christyn Williams cropped 3/7/22

Former UConn women's basketball star Christyn Williams is out for the 2022 WNBA season due to a knee injury, the Washington Mystics announced Wednesday.

After completing her Huskies career April 3, she was the 2022 WNBA Draft's No. 14 overall pick eight days later.

"We are heartbroken for Christyn and will miss her greatly," said Mystics general manager and head coach Mike Thibault. "She was off to a terrific start in training camp, and I know she will work diligently to make a comeback next season. She will have our full support and all of our resources during her rehab. She is part of the Mystics family."

Williams, who is set to undergo surgery, has no return timetable.

The 2022 Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player, Williams was a senior during UConn's 2021-22 season, averaging 14.2 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

A four-year starter, she ended her Huskies career from 2021-22 ranked 15th on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,850 points.