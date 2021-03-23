Ex-Titans WR Kalif Raymond agrees to terms with Lions

Two weeks after the Tennessee Titans decided to part ways with wide receiver and returner Kalif Raymond by not placing a tender on him, the Holy Cross product has found a new home in free agency.

According to Raymond’s representatives, EnterSports Management, the 26-year-old has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

Raymond, who was a solid returner for the Titans over two seasons, figures to have a chance to take the same role after Detroit lost Jamal Agnew to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

After hauling in some big catches for the Titans in 2019, and after being a standout in training camp in 2020, Raymond looked like he was heading for a bigger role this past season, but he never really caught on in the offense.

Raymond’s last play of his Titans tenure came in the wild-card loss to the Baltimore Ravens, where he slipped and fell on a Ryan Tannehill pass that was intercepted, ending the game and Tennessee’s season.

Despite that, Raymond will be fondly remembered for the aforementioned clutch catches from 2019, one of which came in Week 10 versus the Kansas City Chiefs, and the other in the Divisional Round win over the Ravens.

Related