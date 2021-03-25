Ex-Titans WR Adam Humphries agrees to terms with Washington

After a visit with the Washington Football Team, former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries has agreed to terms on a contract, the team announced, giving him a new home for the 2021 season.

Humphries spent the past two seasons with the Titans, finishing his tenure there with 60 receptions for 602 yards and four scores in 19 games.

That production wasn’t exactly what the Titans expected when they inked him to a four-year, $36 million deal in 2019, leading to Tennessee cutting him this offseason.

However, it’s important to note that Humphries ran into injury issues that helped lead to his disappointing numbers, and he wasn’t utilized much in the offense even when he was on the field.

After missing six games (including playoffs) in 2019, the 27-year-old missed another 10 contests in 2020 due to a concussion that he suffered when he took an unflagged illegal hit against the Cincinnati Bengals.

When healthy, Humphries is one of the better slot receivers in the NFL and will join a group of pass-catchers that includes wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas.

The Clemson product will also be reunited with veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, with whom he played with during his years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

