Ex-Titans WR Adam Humphries visiting Washington Football Team

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
We haven’t heard anything from former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Adam Humphries since the team released him, but we now know of at least one team with interest in him.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Humphries is set to meet with the Washington Football Team, which hopes to sign the slot receiver in free agency.

After signing a four-year, $36 million deal with the Titans in 2019, Humphries’ two years in Nashville were marred by injury and a disappointment overall.

He missed six games (including playoffs) in 2019, and then a concussion in 2020 forced him to sit out another 10 games. Tennessee ended up getting just 602 yards and four scores in 19 games for its investment.

When healthy, Humphries is one of the better slot receivers in the NFL, but even though his injuries were somewhat a run of bad luck, he should come cheap after two down seasons.

It’ll be interesting to see how Washington would fit him in after signing Curtis Samuel, and he would have plenty of competition for targets with Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas also commanding looks.

