Ex-Titans TE Delanie Walker endorses ‘Mr. Mayonnaise’ Will Levis

Former Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker is very much a believer in second-year quarterback Will Levis.

Walker was a guest with Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on Tuesday morning and emphatically stated that Levis “is our guy.”

He also calls Levis “Mr. Mayonnaise.”

“I like what I’ve seen,” Walker said. “We think that Will is our franchise quarterback. We need players to help him out and I feel like we did that. We added so many guys on the outside that can make plays down the field, it’s exciting.

“I just think Will is excited about the situation, having some guys he can just throw the ball up to that can make plays for him. I think that’s big. I think he’s our guy, I’m excited to see what he can do this year. Again, we’ve just got to keep him healthy.”

"Mr. Mayonnaise" aka Will Levis has got former #Titans TE Delanie Walker's seal of approval 💪😅🗣️ "We think Will is OUR guy." @delaniewalker82 @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/0pnoVKB6Eq — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 28, 2024

Walker praised Levis’ willingness to put his body on the line to make plays and win games, something we saw against the Miami Dolphins last season.

However, he also said the Kentucky product needs to “calm down a little bit” in order to avoid injury, which is definitely accurate.

We love Levis’ toughness and competitive fire, no doubt, but both of those traits will do him no good if he’s injured.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire