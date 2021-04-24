Ex-Titans RT Dennis Kelly to visit with Ravens

For the first time since being released by the Tennessee Titans this offseason, former right tackle Dennis Kelly has a visit scheduled with a new team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kelly is set to visit the Baltimore Ravens, a team looking to shore up its offensive line. It isn’t clear if Baltimore wants Kelly as a starter or backup, though.

That’s because the Ravens recently met with former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle, Alejandro Villanueva, who is expected to sign with the team, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Kelly, who spent five seasons with the Titans before being unexpectedly released in 2021, served as both a backup and starter during his time in Nashville, and most recently was the starter at right tackle in 2020.

The veteran offensive lineman offers the versatility of being able to play at both tackle spots, and in a pinch can move inside, so he amounts to a high-end depth piece if starting isn’t in the cards for him wherever he signs.

Related