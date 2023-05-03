Ex-Titans RB Darrynton Evans waived by Colts

With the Indianapolis Colts bringing in a slew of new players during the 2023 NFL draft, they decided to part ways with former Tennessee Titans running back, Darrynton Evans.

The Colts announced on Tuesday they have waived Evans, who was signed by the team in March. Along with the Appalachian State product, Indy also parted with running back Aaron Shampklin, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, and cornerback David Vereen.

Evans isn’t the only former Titan in that group, though, as Wilkerson was a 2020 undrafted free-agent signing of Tennessee. He has also spent time with the New England Patriots during his career but didn’t play a snap in 2022.

The Colts were Evans’ third team since being drafted in 2020 by the Titans. He also played for the Chicago Bears in 2022, appearing in six games (no starts).

As far as the rest of the 2020 draft class that Evans was part of, the Titans only have two of those players still rostered in Kristian Fulton and Chris Jackson, although Jackson was waived and brought back in 2022.

