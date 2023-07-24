Ex-Titans RB Darrynton Evans getting a look from Bills

Former Tennessee Titans third-round pick and running back, Darrynton Evans, reportedly has a workout scheduled with the Buffalo Bills.

The news comes from Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com, but it was not revealed when the workout would take place.

Taken in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Titans, Evans lasted only two seasons in Tennessee before he was waived last offseason.

Evans, who was sidelined by injuries for much of his tenure, played in just six games over the two seasons and recorded 16 carries for 61 yards and four receptions for 38 yards. He also saw action in the return game, with 10 kickoff returns for 223 yards.

#Bills to work out veteran RB Darrynton Evans (former #Titans third-round draft pick, 125 career yards, five catches and one TD and has played for #Colts #Bears ) in addition to working out @USFLStallions tight end Jace Sternberger, per league sources @KPRC2 https://t.co/WJvcHITfcf — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 24, 2023

After striking out in Nashville, Evans signed on with the Chicago Bears in 2022, playing in six games and tallying 14 carries for 64 yards and one reception for 33 yards.

He latched on with the Indianapolis Colts back in March but was waived by the team in May.

