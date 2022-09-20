Ex-Titans RB Chris Johnson among nominees for HOF class of 2023

One of the best running backs in Tennessee Titans franchise history, Chris Johnson, is one of 129 modern-era nominees who are up for induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the list of nominees on Tuesday. You can check out the entire list right here. Johnson is one of nine first-time nominees to make the cut.

Johnson had a sensational six-year run with the Titans after they drafted him No. 24 overall in 2008. The man known as CJ2K posted six straight 1,000-yard seasons, including a 2,000-yard campaign in 2009.

In that season, Johnson compiled a total of 2,509 yards between rushing and receiving, the most ever in a single season in NFL history. The former star back also notched three Pro Bowls and one First-Team All-Pro during his career.

Where Johnson’s resume runs into issues is he didn’t do much after his days in Nashville. He went on to play for the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets after his time with the Titans but failed to post the kind of production he did in Tennessee and never eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark again.

The next step will be the trimming of the list down to 25 semifinalists in November, and then to 15 finalists in December. From there, five modern-era nominees will be chosen for induction.

We figure Johnson will have a tough time making it all he way through to get into the Hall of Fame, but he does offer an intriguing case after he was one of the best backs in the NFL during his time in Nashville and posted historic numbers in 2008.

