Ex-Titans RB Adrian Peterson to fight Le’Veon Bell in boxing match

Former NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell are set to square off in an exhibition boxing match next month.

Yes, you read that correctly — Peterson and Bell have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing match that will take place on July 30 at the Crytpo.com Arena in Los Angeles, according to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger.

Peterson and Bell will meet on the undercard of Social Gloves 2, an event promoted by YouTube star Austin McBroom. McBroom will take on fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in the main event. Rapper Blueface will fight former NBA player Nick Young on the undercard.

Peterson, who was signed by the Titans in 2021 in the wake of the injury to superstar running back Derrick Henry, played in three games for Tennessee before being waived in late November.

The future Hall of Famer then latched on with the Seattle Seahawks, where he appeared in one game.

Bell played with both the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, appearing in eight games in total.

Both Peterson and Bell remain unsigned.

