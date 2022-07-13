Ex-Titans RB Adrian Peterson talks boxing match, staying ready for NFL opportunity

For the first time since it was announced he would face fellow former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell in a boxing match, former Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson spoke about the upcoming event.

Both Bell and Peterson took part in a press conference on Tuesday for the July 30 exhibition match, which will take place at the Crytpo.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Peterson, who says he is staying ready for an opportunity in the NFL in 2022, isn’t ruling out boxing being a regular thing for him down the road.

“This is something that I definitely can see myself doing going forward as well, just depending on how things kind of play out for me,” said Peterson, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “But since I’ve started, this is something that I’ll continue to do. I’ll continue to stay in the ring, continue to practice, get my skills right because it’s a different ballgame when you step in that square. Fortunately for me, I have some great guys around me that are experienced. My gym in Houston, we have a ring in there. We have a lot of guys sparring all the time, and I’ve had the opportunity in the past to get in there with those guys a couple times and here recently, obviously, getting ready for the fight. I just been kind of grinding, so I might see this continue to do something going forward. So, even after this fight, I will still be on my same routine, waiting for that next opportunity to present itself.”

Peterson isn’t taking his opponent lightly, but does give himself the advantage in power and explosiveness.

“I know Le’Veon is strong as well, but I will give myself the edge when it comes to being explosive and having the power,” Peterson said. “Obviously, you’ve got to pick and choose when you deliver that power. I’m still new to this, you know, but like I said earlier, anything I do I’m going all in and I have a great team around me. So, I feel like when it comes to being more explosive, more powerful, I have the edge. I think I might be a little taller, longer arm length as well. I think my No. 1 attribute is my mentality. The toughness and grit about me that has got me through so much even outside of football. I’ll bank on that, for sure.”

A future Hall of Famer, Peterson, 37, was signed by the Titans in 2021 in the wake of the foot injury to Derrick Henry. He appeared in three games before the Titans decided to part ways with him in favor of D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard.

Peterson would later latch on with the Seattle Seahawks, playing in one game. The veteran tallied 38 carries for 98 yards and two scores in total during his stints in Tennessee and Seattle last season.

