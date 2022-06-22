Ex-Titans QB Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ coverage

Retired former Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is joining Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage for the 2022 season.

According to a press release, Fitzpatrick will work in the studio for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage, and will be flanked by fellow former NFL players Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman.

“Amazon jumped out at me,” Fitzpatrick said about his new role, via Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. “In terms of it is something that’s fresh and new. It just made a lot of sense of what I was trying to get into.”

Also per Marchand, FOX Sports’ Charissa Thompson is expected to be hired as the host to work with Fitzpatrick, Sherman and Gonzalez.

Fitzpatrick, who retired earlier this month, spent one season with the Titans, one of nine teams he ultimately played for.

The Titans are set to have a pair of “Thursday Night Football” contests in 2022, with one coming against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11, and another coming against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

