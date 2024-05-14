Ex-Titans OT Chris Hubbard signing with 49ers

Former Tennessee Titans right tackle Chris Hubbard has found a new home, with the veteran reportedly expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

The news comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Hubbard is getting a one-year deal worth $1.375 million to play in San Fran.

Hubbard was signed by the Titans last offseason and ended up earning the starting right tackle job after the original favorite for the role, Jamarco Jones, imploded during training camp.

The 33-year-old was serviceable in the role, giving up four sacks and 18 pressures in 292 pass-block snaps. He finished with PFF grades of 67.8 in pass-blocking and 64.1 in run-blocking. Granted, not great numbers by any stretch, but the bar was low for Titans tackles last year.

Hubbard’s season ended after just nine games after he suffered a biceps injury that landed him on injured reserve. The Titans deployed Dillon Radunz in his stead and the former second-round pick had a strong finish to his third campaign.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire