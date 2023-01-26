Ex-Titans OL coach Keith Carter lands with Jets

Former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Keith Carter has reportedly found a new home with the New York Jets.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are hiring former Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator.

And, he’ll be bringing Carter with him, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the former Titans coach will take over the Jets’ offensive line coach and run-game coordinator roles, the latter of which is a new one for Carter.

The 40-year-old has mostly worked with the offensive line and tight ends during his coaching career, but he was the running backs coach with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

Former Titans’ O-line coach Keith Carter also will be the Jets O-line coach and run-game coordinator, per source. https://t.co/tmcuMo6iFE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire