Ex-Titans OC Todd Downing serving time for November DUI arrest

Former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is serving time in jail stemming from his DUI arrest in November.

According to multiple reports, Downing turned himself in to Williamson County jail on Tuesday, where he’ll reside until 10 a.m. CT on Feb. 2.

Downing’s arrest occurred on Nov. 18 in Nashville, when he was cited for both DUI and speeding in the morning hours following the team’s win over the Green Bay Packers, which was the team’s last of the 2022 season.

Downing took over as offensive coordinator in 2021 for Arthur Smith, who went on to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Confirmed with Williamson County Prison that former Titans offensive coordinator turned himself into their facility today. Downing is set to be released on the morning of Feb 2. The time that he is serving is for his DUI arrest on Nov 18. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 31, 2023

Tennessee’s offense struggled over those two years, eventually leading to him being fired at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. The Titans have yet to hire his replacement.

Related

Unnamed exec predicts Titans trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance What Titans GM Ran Carthon looks for in a quarterback Titans' Ryan Stonehouse using latest Pro Bowl snub as 'fuel'

List

Titans Twitter reacts to A.J. Brown, Brett Kern getting to Super Bowl

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire