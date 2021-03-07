Ex-Titans OC Les Steckel calling plays again after two decades

Former Tennessee Titans coach, Les Steckel, who was the offensive coordinator for the franchise’s Super Bowl XXXIV team, has returned to a familiar position with a Division III school.

Steckel, whose last coaching gig came with the Buffalo Bills as their running backs coach in 2003, originally took the quarterbacks coach job with Centre College back in January.

However, just days after he took the job, the offensive coordinator spot became vacant and Steckel was promoted, per David Boclair of Sports Illustrated.

Steckel originally was hired as quarterbacks coach. Within days of his arrival, however, the program lost its offensive coordinator and the one-time NFL head coach (Steckel led the Minnesota Vikings in 1984) promptly was promoted.

The funny thing is, Steckel really didn’t have much of an interest in returning to coaching. As he said, he’d be interested in a short-term position, but that was the extent of any interest for the 74-year-old.

“I said, ‘If somebody calls me and said, Would you come coach the team for two weeks or maybe even two months? I would do that,'” Steckel said. “But that’s it.”

With Steckel calling plays, Centre College concluded its regular season on Saturday and will now turn its focus to postseason play.

Steckel spent a grand total of five seasons with the franchise from 1995 through 1999, serving in numerous roles, including wide receivers coach, tight ends coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

He also spent one season as the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach (1984) and another season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator (2000) among several coaching jobs during his career.

