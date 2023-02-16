Ex-Titans HC Ken Whisenhunt joins Alabama as assistant

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt is joining the Alabama Crimson Tide’s coaching staff as a special assistant to head coach Nick Saban.

Whisenhunt, 60, spent the last two seasons with Penn State as an offensive analyst. Before that, he served in his second stint as the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator, a role he also held in the 2013.

That year, Whisenhunt guided the Chargers to a 9-7 record behind the AFC’s fifth-best offense, including the fourth-best passing offense in the league.

Following the 2013 season, the Augusta, Georgia native was hired as the head coach with the Titans. After going 2-14 in the 2014 season and a 1-6 start the following year, Whisenhunt was fired.

Whisenhunt takes over for Drew Svoboda, who left Alabama after two seasons to become North Texas’ special teams coordinator.

He’s also reunited with former Titans quarterback, Zach Mettenberger, who joined the Tide’s staff as a coaching analyst last offseason.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire