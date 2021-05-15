Ex-Titans employee suing team for firing him during COVID-19 leave

A former Titans employee is suing the team, Ben Arthur of The Tennessean reports. Paul Miller, a former sports field assistant for the Titans, alleges violations of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).

The FFCRA requires employers to provide qualifying employees with paid sick leave for two weeks for reasons related to COVID-19.

Miller claims the team fired him during a paid leave after he contracted the coronavirus, per Arthur.

The Titans hired Miller on Oct. 16, 2019, and his responsibilities included preparing the team’s practice and game field during the regular season, working with special teams and the running backs during team practices and helping resolve equipment issues during games.

The suit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for Middle Tennessee in Nashville, shows Miller tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 11, 2020. The team placed him on paid sick leave for two weeks, but nine days later, the Titans informed Miller they were terminating him, according to the documents obtained by the newspaper.

A Titans spokesperson told Arthur the team is reviewing the complaint.

