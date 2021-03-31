Ex-Titans DBs Joshua Kalu, Chris Milton sign with Giants

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
Two more former Tennessee Titans defensive backs, Joshua Kalu and Chris Milton, have signed on to play for the New York Giants in free agency, the team announced on Tuesday.

They will join other former Titans defensive backs such as Adoree’ Jackson and Logan Ryan in the Big Apple. Ryan was inked by New York last offseason, and Jackson was brought aboard in 2021.

Milton had spent the last two seasons and Kalu the last three in Tennessee, both serving as key contributors on special teams. Milton in particular has been lauded for his skills as a special teamer during his time in the NFL.

Earlier in the day, the Titans made their own move secondary and special teams move agreeing to terms with veteran safety and former New York Jets captain, Matthias Farley.

Farley is the second significant addition the Titans have made to their special teams this offseason, as new outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi also figures to factor into the equation in that role.

