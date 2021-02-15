Ex-Titans CB Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested, charged with misdemeanor

Former Tennessee Titans cornerback and 2005 No. 6 overall draft pick, Adam “Pacman” Jones, has been arrested and charged with a misdemeanor, court documents show.

The documents, which were obtained by WCPO in Cincinnati, reveal that Jones was arrested on Monday morning in Ohio after he allegedly “punched and kicked a person in the head until the person was unconscious.”

Jones was charged with misdemeanor assault and was scheduled to see a Hamilton County judge on Monday at 9 a.m.

Jones played in two seasons for the Titans but off-the-field issues quickly derailed his career in Nashville.

After being suspended for the 2007 season following multiple arrests, Jones was traded by the Titans to the Dallas Cowboys in 2008. Following one season there, Jones didn’t play at all in 2009.

In 2010, he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he spent the next eight seasons and revived his career, earning one First-Team All-Pro and one Pro Bowl nod apiece in that span.

Jones last played in the NFL in 2018 for the Denver Broncos but was released after seven games. He officially retired from the NFL in 2019.

