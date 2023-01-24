Ex-Titan Kevin Mawae to become next head coach at Lipscomb Academy

Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman and Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae is reportedly set to become the next head coach at Lipscomb Academy.

According to multiple reports, Mawae, who has been a coach with the Indianapolis Colts the past two seasons, will take over for the high school’s former head coach, Trent Dilfer, after he left to coach UAB in November.

Mawae will be taking over a team that went 13-0 last season and has won back-to-back TSSAA Division II-AA titles. Lipscomb is considered one of the premier destinations for elite prep players.

Other former NFL players who were up for the gig included Jason Witten, Jon Kitna and Ty McKenzie.

Mawae spent the final four seasons of his career in Tennessee, where he was voted to a pair of Pro Bowls and was named a First-Team All-Pro. He racked up eight Pro Bowls and three first-team nods during his career.

He began his career with the Seattle Seahawks, but made a name for himself during his time with the New York Jets. Mawae was rightly voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

The 51-year-old made his first foray into coaching in 2016 as an assistant offensive line coach with the Chicago Bears. He also worked as an offensive analyst at Arizona State, and was first an assistant offensive line coach with the Colts before being promoted to tight ends coach in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire