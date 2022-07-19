Ex-Titan Kerry Collins becomes high school football coach in Tennessee

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins has dipped his toes into the coaching world. He will serve as the volunteer QB coach at Franklin High School in Tennessee this season.

Collins, who spent five seasons with the Titans from 2006-2010, recently spoke about his new job with Tyler Palmateer of Main Street Preps:

“This is my first foray into coaching. I’ve enjoyed it,” Collins said. “Being around quarterbacks and the offense and competing, using my football brain again has been fun. I’ve enjoyed getting to know the quarterbacks and imparting some of the extensive wisdom I’ve gotten over the years.”

A standout at Penn State University and 17-year NFL veteran, Collins, 49, noted that he’s looking forward to the excitement of playing under the Friday night lights after being accustomed to playing primarily on Sundays.

“I’m looking forward to getting into the excitement of a real game and Friday night football and all that entails. And just being around good kids. We have a lot of good kids on this roster and they worked hard. I’m excited for this season,” Collins added.

Before joining the Titans in 2006, Collins was the fifth overall selection of the Carolina Panthers in 1995.

After a 1998 season that saw him waived by the Panthers and signed by the New Orleans Saints, Collins signed with the New York Giants prior to the 1999 season, eventually leading the team to Super Bowl XXXV, where Big Blue lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

Collins’ best season with the Titans came in 2008, when he took over for an injured Vince Young. He threw for 2,676 yards and 12 touchdowns to seven picks, while also leading Tennessee to a 13-3 record and a first-round bye.

Collins finished his career with two Pro Bowl selections in 1996 and 2008, and was twice runner-up in the AP Comeback Player of the Year award.

