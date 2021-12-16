Ex-Timberwolves exec blasts other teams who passed on Steph Curry

Former T-Wolves exec Khan blasts other teams who passed on Steph originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For over 12 years, David Khan has been the butt of countless jokes. You remember Khan, the former Minnesota Timberwolves executive who selected Ricky Rubio and Jonny Flynn with back-to-back picks in the 2009 NBA Draft instead of taking Steph Curry.

Khan selected Rubio at No. 5 and then turned around and took Flynn at No. 6, while Curry was selected by the Warriors at No. 7. As everyone knows, Curry went on to become one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA and is the unquestioned greatest shooter of all time after passing Ray Allen for most career 3-pointers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

With Curry further etching his name into the history books, FOX Sports' Yaron Weitzman reached out to Khan for comment on his draft gaffe all these years later. Khan responded by flaming three of the other four teams who also passed on Curry, as well as the Washington Wizards who traded Khan the No. 5 pick.

Also, on a sort-of-related note, I reached out to David Kahn Tuesday to see if he'd be open to doing an interview about Steph. Here's what he responded:

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Blake Griffin with the No. 1 overall pick. Griffin was seen as the consensus best player in the class and put together a nice career before injuries took their toll. Hasheem Thabeet was a complete bust and Tyreke Evans never lived up to his potential.

It's hard to argue with the Oklahoma City Thunder's decision to select James Harden at No. 3. They already had a point guard in Russell Westbrook and Harden became one of the best scorers in NBA history. But that last part, of course, happened after the Thunder traded him to the Houston Rockets.

Curry was doubted from the second he declared for the draft as questions about his ankles, size, strength, and playing style caused teams to question his long-term staying power in the NBA.

The Warriors took a shot on the baby-faced assassin and it paid off in spades. Curry became an NBA legend, transformed the way basketball is played and led Golden State to three titles with more potentially on the way.

Rubio has had a solid NBA career but Flynn washed out of the NBA after just three seasons and the Timberwolves still are searching for a franchise player to take them from NBA bottom-feeder to perennial playoff contender.

